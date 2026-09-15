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The IDF is considering legal action against the makers of a film accused of spreading “blood libels” about Israeli soldiers and potentially endangering their lives.
Directed by Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, the documentary, Naza, features allegations – denied by the military – of AI-powered killings in Gaza.
Anonymous sources interviewed in the film claimed that the system, dubbed Lavender, used mass surveillance of Gaza’s communications network to locate and track targets, that it led to the systematic destruction of civilian homes with little regard to collateral damage, and that there was a “general atmosphere” of “hatred” toward Palestinians among operators.
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