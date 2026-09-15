The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday and received a 25-minute standing ovation, the longest in the event’s history.

IDF chief of staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir yesterday ordered the Military Advocate General to examine possible legal measures concerning the film and those involved in its production.

Lawyers will examine the dissemination of what the military characterised as false allegations against Israeli troops, including whether they could have implications for soldiers’ personal safety and Israel’s national security.

The IDF will also investigate whether classified material was leaked without authorisation and subsequently used in making the film.

Zamir said the production went far beyond legitimate criticism of Israel’s conduct during the war.

“Based on what has been published thus far, this is not a film offering criticism of the IDF, nor is it an attempt to establish the truth,” he said.

“It is based on blood libels, deliberate distortions of reality, and grave, false accusations against IDF soldiers and commanders.”

He accused the filmmakers of adopting “the narratives of those who hate Israel” and attempting to portray the military as deliberately acting unlawfully.

“We will not allow IDF soldiers to be made targets through lies and blood libels,” Zamir said. “Such an attempt must be confronted decisively, using every tool at our disposal – legal, command, and public diplomacy.”

A new multi-agency team will also be established to develop ways of countering allegations against the IDF, working with experts in Israel and abroad.

Zamir called for a wider international campaign involving Israel’s foreign and justice ministries and the National Public Diplomacy Directorate.