College plans new therapist training centre in face of high post-October 7 demand

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A Tel Aviv college is to open a new training centre for therapists as demand for mental health treatment in Israel continues to rise in the wake of October 7, and amid the subsequent wars the country has faced.

The centre at the Kibbutzim College of Education, Technology and the Arts , is intended to build on the institution’s decades-long work training art therapists, and brings together four master’s programmes in visual art therapy, psychodrama, bibliotherapy and movement therapy.

Alongside individual and group therapy, the faculty will emphasise community therapy, reflecting the needs of families and communities affected by bereavement, trauma, displacement and prolonged uncertainty.