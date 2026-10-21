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Israel

College plans new therapist training centre in face of high post-October 7 demand

Over 400,000 people received treatment at mental health clinics in Israel in 2025

October 21, 2026 12:12
Copy of Israelis mental health PTSD GettyImages-2235109855.jpg
Former Israeli soldiers suffering from PTSD congregate at a sit-in demonstration outside the Knesset in September 2025 (Photo: Getty)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel briefing newsletter.You can sign up to the free daily email briefing here

A Tel Aviv college is to open a new training centre for therapists as demand for mental health treatment in Israel continues to rise in the wake of October 7, and amid the subsequent wars the country has faced.

The centre at the Kibbutzim College of Education, Technology and the Arts, is intended to build on the institution’s decades-long work training art therapists, and brings together four master’s programmes in visual art therapy, psychodrama, bibliotherapy and movement therapy.

Alongside individual and group therapy, the faculty will emphasise community therapy, reflecting the needs of families and communities affected by bereavement, trauma, displacement and prolonged uncertainty.

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Topics:

Mental health

Health

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