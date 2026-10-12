One in five Israelis still ‘severely impaired by mental health struggles’ three years after October 7

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One in five Israelis continues to experience severe disruption to daily life because of mental health difficulties nearly three years after the October 7 attacks, a national study tracking the psychological impact of the war has found.

While most Israelis are recovering from the ordeal of October 7, a significant proportion continues to experience persistent distress, according to the latest National Mental Health Barometer, conducted by Clalit Health Services’ Research Institute and the Myers-JDC-Brookdale Institute.

About 20 per cent of Israelis suffer severe impairment in daily functioning, with no decline in this figure between October 2024 and May 2026, despite a reduction in symptoms, the findings, based on a representative sample of the population, show.