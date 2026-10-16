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Israel’s largest centre for PTSD support opens with the help of British donors

State-of-the-art facility will help thousands of veterans get the mental and physical help they need

October 16, 2026 11:21
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Beit Halochem's fifth and newest centre being prepared for its opening ceremony, Ashdod, Israel (Credit: Beit Halochem UK)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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Israel’s largest Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) treatment centre has opened in Ashdod thanks in part to British donors.

Beit Halochem, Israel’s foremost wounded veterans support organisation, opened the state-of-the-art facility at a ceremony on October 8 attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Defence Minister Israel Katz and hundreds of wounded veterans, their families and supporters from around the world.

The centre is an addition to existing Beit Halochem centres catering to wounded veterans in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheva.

British donors provided £13 million of the £50m cost of the new centre through their donations to Beit Halochem UK, which has raised more than £54m to support Israeli veterans since its establishment in 2012.

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Topics:

Beit Halochem UK

IDF

veterans

PTSD

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