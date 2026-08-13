Meet your new robot guide to thousands of years of Jewish thought

A new chatbot has been launched in America which aims to give users a virtual guide to the world’s biggest library of historic Jewish texts.
Unlike existing AI assistants such as ChatGPT, the tool will not only answer questions and provide translations but also encourage users to explore subjects more deeply.
The new chatbot has been developed by California-based digital library Sefaria, which has gathered a collection of nearly 390 million words spanning the Torah and the rest of the Hebrew Bible, as well as the Talmud, Kabbalah texts and much more.
Sara Wolkenfeld, Sefaria’s chief learning officer said the new tool, called Library Assistant, should be considered a “companion” that reflects Jewish values and traditions.
To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.