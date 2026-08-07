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The long history of Jewish psychics, palm-readers and psychics

A new exhibition in New York explores centuries of Jewish engagement with the occult – even though our biblical texts strictly forbid the practice

August 7, 2026 13:33
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I can see a long road with a fork: Der Treyfer new year postcard created by Khayem Goldberg, in Warsaw, in 1910

By

Michele Goldsmith

7 min read
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I was in my early twenties and up late with friends enjoying the generous cocktails of the then newly opened and swish King Solomon Hotel in Eilat. So you will understand when I say that the very last thing I expected to happen was for an Orthodox man, clad in black, to strike up conversation with me. But this is what took place. And after a brief introduction in which he explained that he was Dutch and a rabbi, he began earnestly to tell me about my life, highlighting deeply personal family difficulties and offering predictions about my future.

Yes, all utterly incongruous. This wasn’t a hushed alleyway off Ben Yehuda Street in Jerusalem, the kind of place where you might, just about, expect a religious stranger to proffer salty wisdom. We were a group of young women having fun in a noisy hotel bar. In fact, my first reaction was to laugh and bat away his advice about my younger brothers’ health and my father’s business prospects. But in the end, his persistence and my curiosity prevailed and I asked him the following questions: Who would I marry? Would I be a writer? Would I have a good life?

I remember being particularly sunk by his speculation that I would have two sons, given that at the time I had two unruly brothers, and saw in his predicted future more of the muddy footballs that already featured in my life. I went away, hoping that this well-meaning, but strange man had simply got hold of the wrong girl. But, later that night, I found a corner of my diary to write down what he had said, before I forgot his words.

Well, I do indeed have two sons and what happened that night has stayed with me to the point that, decades on, my fascination with all things connected to Jewish mysticism, the concept of fate and what I will describe as the mysterious membrane of communication, between this world and the next, has endured.

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Topics:

Kabbalah

folklore

Jewish folklore

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