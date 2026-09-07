John Malkovich ‘thrilled’ to return to Israel in new musical satire

Two-time Oscar nominee John Malkovich is returning to Israel in a rare international booking at a time when Israel’s entertainment industry is facing continued disruption and boycotts.

Malkovich will perform in The Music Critic at Tel Aviv’s Charles Bronfman Auditorium from April 13, 2027, alongside composer Aleksey Igudesman and pianist Hyung-Ki Joo.

The show, a musical satire, blends classical music and comedy, with Malkovich playing an “evil critic” who tears apart composers including Beethoven, Brahms, Schumann and Chopin, before ironically reading a genuinely harsh review of his own career.

Written and conceived by Igudesman, the production has toured across Europe and the US and was also released as an official album.