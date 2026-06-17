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Sarah Tetteh

By

Sarah Tetteh

Opinion

The bigoted boycott of Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid is a betrayal of culture

If even one of the country’s most outspoken critics of the government and the Gaza war is deemed unacceptable simply because of his nationality, then the issue is no longer political disagreement. It becomes something much darker

June 17, 2026 17:11
Sarah.jpg
Nadav Lapid, winner of the Jury Prize Ex-Aequo for 'Ha'berech', at the closing ceremony press conference during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 17, 2021. (Image: Getty Images)
2 min read

As an entertainment journalist, international film festivals have long been part of my professional calendar. In all those years, however, I have never encountered anything quite as troubling as the campaign to boycott Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, targeted not because of his work, but because of his nationality.

Lapid is best known for his acclaimed autobiographical films Synonyms and Ahed's Knee, which established him as one of Israel's most celebrated directors. Yet despite a career built on artistic achievement – and despite being a vocal critic of the Israeli government — he became the target of a campaign demanding his exclusion from the French film festival FID Marseille.

Lapid was initially invited to serve on the jury, but the festival began receiving calls from filmmakers and activists demanding that he be disinvited as part of an all-encompassing cultural boycott of Israel. After about a dozen filmmakers reportedly withdrew their films from the festival, Lapid stepped down from the jury.

At the same time, FID Marseille director Tsveta Dobreva invited Lapid to present one of his films and lead a masterclass, but the calls for his boycott were so severe that he ultimately withdrew from the festival altogether.

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Topics:

Boycotts

Israeli film

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