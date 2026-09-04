Israeli Supreme Court strikes down ‘unconstitutional’ freeze on arrests of Charedi draft dodgers

Israel’s Supreme Court has struck down as “unconstitutional” a government-imposed moratorium on the arrest and prosecution of Charedi men who avoid military conscription.
The moratorium was imposed by the Knesset, voting largely on party lines, in July as a compromise measure between the Netanyahu coalition and Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ), the major Charedi parties, after a breakdown in negotiations to bring forward a bill exempting yeshivah students from the draft.
Such a bill has long been Shas and UTJ’s main condition for supporting the government, but has proved extremely contentious among wider Israeli society and with opposition parties.
As such, the government ran out of time to draw up a version of the bill which was likely to pass before the Knesset was dissolved ahead of October’s elections, so it instead passed a freeze on arrests for seven months, which would extend beyond the likely formation of the next coalition.
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