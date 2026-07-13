Israeli paralympian retains Wimbledon quad doubles crown

Israeli Paralympic tennis player Guy Sasson and his Dutch partner, Niels Vink, won the Quad Wheelchair Doubles title at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships on Saturday.

The pair defeated Sam Sam Schröder and Jin Woodman 6-2, 6-1, in under an hour, becoming back-to-back champions at the esteemed tournament.

“I’m glad I have a wonderful partner, and I think we complement each other as a pair. We just work well together,” Sasson told Israel’s public broadcaster Kan.

“I was injured 11 years ago in a snowboarding accident, and when I finished rehab, I looked for a framework where I could continue rehabilitating myself through sports.