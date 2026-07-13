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Israeli paralympian retains Wimbledon quad doubles crown

‘I’m glad I have a wonderful partner, and I think we complement each other as a pair,’ Guy Sasson of his Dutch teammate, Niels Vink, after their championship victory

July 13, 2026 15:36
Sasson.jpg
Guy Sasson (L) and Niels Vink (R) with their trophies following victory over Sam Schröder and Jin Woodman in the Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read
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Israeli Paralympic tennis player Guy Sasson and his Dutch partner, Niels Vink, won the Quad Wheelchair Doubles title at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships on Saturday.

The pair defeated Sam Sam Schröder and Jin Woodman 6-2, 6-1, in under an hour, becoming back-to-back champions at the esteemed tournament.

“I’m glad I have a wonderful partner, and I think we complement each other as a pair. We just work well together,” Sasson told Israel’s public broadcaster Kan.

“I was injured 11 years ago in a snowboarding accident, and when I finished rehab, I looked for a framework where I could continue rehabilitating myself through sports.

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Topics:

Wimbledon

Wimbledon Tennis

Tennis

Jewish sport

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