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The Jewish coach behind Wimbledon’s breakout star Arthur Fery

Paul Goldstein helped take Fery from a part-timer to the number one player in the US and a semi-final at the home of tennis

July 10, 2026 11:27
Fery.jpg
Arthur Fery celebrates a point against Flavio Cobolli during their Gentlemen's Singles quarterfinal match on day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

3 min read
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Federer, Nadal, Murray, Williams – a golden era of tennis has run its course in recent years, putting to bed some of the sport's greatest rivalries.

Only a 39-year-old Novak Djokovic remains on the Tour and, despite his ageless prowess, must surely only have a couple of trips to SW19 left on his schedule.

In the place of these titans of the game, though, a new generation of legends-in-waiting is rising to fill the void.

Sinner, Alcaraz, Berretini, Sabalenka, and now, perhaps, Arthur Fery, who will step onto Wimbledon’s Centre Court on Friday hoping to become only the second wild card player ever to win a slam and write his name in the record books alongside Goran Ivanisevic.

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Topics:

Wimbledon

Wimbledon Tennis

Tennis

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