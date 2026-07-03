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Pro-Palestine watermelon symbol does not meet threshold for disruption, says Wimbledon director

Turkish world number 51 Zeynep Sonmez added a vibration dampener in the shape of the symbol to her racket, accusing tournament organisers of enforcing double standards on political expressions by players

July 3, 2026 12:49
Sonmez.jpg
Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey plays a backhand against Ekaterina Alexandrova during the Ladies' Singles third round match at Wimbledon 2025 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read

Wimbledon’s tournament director has said the watermelon symbol often used to represent the colours of the Palestinian flag does not meet the “threshold” for causing disruption, after a Turkish player stuck a vibration dampener in the shape of the fruit on her racket.

World number 51 Zeynep Sonmez used a watermelon shock absorber on Thursday after organisers allegedly banned her from wearing a pin in support of Palestine.

Sonmez told a Turkish state-run news agency on Thursday: “I used to wear a pin. Tournaments no longer allow me to wear it.

“We had a discussion with the organisers because the Ukrainian flag is allowed, but the Palestinian is not.

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Topics:

Wimbledon

Tennis

Pro-Palestine protests

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