Pro-Palestine watermelon symbol does not meet threshold for disruption, says Wimbledon director

Wimbledon’s tournament director has said the watermelon symbol often used to represent the colours of the Palestinian flag does not meet the “threshold” for causing disruption, after a Turkish player stuck a vibration dampener in the shape of the fruit on her racket.

World number 51 Zeynep Sonmez used a watermelon shock absorber on Thursday after organisers allegedly banned her from wearing a pin in support of Palestine.

Sonmez told a Turkish state-run news agency on Thursday: “I used to wear a pin. Tournaments no longer allow me to wear it.

“We had a discussion with the organisers because the Ukrainian flag is allowed, but the Palestinian is not.