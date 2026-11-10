Become a Member
Israel

Israeli defence firm to set up Netherlands arms factory

The deal comes despite diplomatic tensions between the two countries

November 10, 2026 11:35
GL-firearm-lineup-673x427-1.jpg IWI.jpg
A grenade launcher manufactured by IWI, which has struck a deal with Dutch defence company Artillerie Inrichtingen Armaments (Photo: IWI)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free, daily email briefing here

An Israeli defence firm is planning to partner with a Dutch company to establish an arms factory in the Netherlands, despite diplomatic tensions between the two countries over Gaza.

Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) and Dutch defence company Artillerie Inrichtingen Armaments (AIA) said they plan to establish a production facility in the Netherlands where IWI weapons will be manufactured, “combining Israeli defence technology and expertise with Dutch industrial capacity”.

The proposed facility will produce IWI’s Arad 5 rifle and Negev UX, with the Israeli company providing the technology and manufacturing expertise and AIA establishing the Dutch production infrastructure.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

The Netherlands

Defence

Israeli Tech

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper