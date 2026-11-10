Israeli defence firm to set up Netherlands arms factory

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An Israeli defence firm is planning to partner with a Dutch company to establish an arms factory in the Netherlands, despite diplomatic tensions between the two countries over Gaza.

Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) and Dutch defence company Artillerie Inrichtingen Armaments (AIA) said they plan to establish a production facility in the Netherlands where IWI weapons will be manufactured, “combining Israeli defence technology and expertise with Dutch industrial capacity”.

The proposed facility will produce IWI’s Arad 5 rifle and Negev UX, with the Israeli company providing the technology and manufacturing expertise and AIA establishing the Dutch production infrastructure.