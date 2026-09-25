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Dutch ban on Israeli settlement goods comes into force with six-year jail term for violations

Israeli ambassador to the Netherlands said the ban would result in unintended negative consequences for Palestinians as well as settlers

September 25, 2026 12:05
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A Palestinian worker sorts plastic crates at Qitaf company in the Jordan Valley village of Jiftlik in the West Bank, February 9, 2020 (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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The Netherlands has this week begun enforcing a ban on the import and sale of goods originating in Israeli settlements in territories occupied by Israel, with the measure applying not only to businesses but also to products carried into the country in travellers’ luggage.

Violations will be treated as serious crimes, punishable by up to six years in prison, alongside a fine – with even unintentional violations potentially resulting in up to one year in prison.

The measures took effect on September 22, with customs officers checking goods at the border looking for goods wholly or partly obtained or produced in settlements designated by the Dutch government as unlawful.

It applies to commercial imports as well as souvenirs, gifts and goods intended for personal use, though authorities have indicated that prosecutors will focus particularly on systematic and deliberate violations.

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Topics:

West Bank

Settlements

Israel

The Netherlands

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