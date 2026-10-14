Dutch city’s ban on Israeli football fans is ‘stain on the Netherlands’

Alkmaar officials have classified this week’s match as “very high risk”, according to Israel’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Zvi Aviner Vapni, who reportedly spoke to the city’s mayor, Anja Schouten, urging her to find a way to allow Israeli fans to attend safely, even if only in limited numbers.

But a spokesperson for the mayor has insisted the decision is final and the match will take place without an away crowd, Nieuwsuur reported.

Israel’s foreign ministry has condemned the ban, and accused Alkmaar of "rewarding those who threaten and incite violence”.

It said in a statement: “Two years after Israelis were hunted through the streets of Amsterdam, the Dutch answer is to ban the victims, not the attackers.

“Alkmaar’s exclusion of Hapoel Be’er Sheva fans rewards those who threaten and incite violence and runs counter to the very spirit of sport.”

The ministry continued: “This exclusion of Israelis comes amid a wave of antisemitic attacks in the Netherlands, fuelled by anti-Israel incitement from Dutch politicians and public figures.

Banning Israeli fans from attending the match, like boycotting Eurovision, is yet another stain on the Netherlands, as the country increasingly becomes one of the world’s leading hotspots for antisemitism.”

Two anti-Israel demonstrations are planned ahead of Thursday’s match, despite the ban on Israeli supporters.

Israel’s ambassador to the EU, Avi Nir-Feldklein, said he had planned to drive to Alkmaar to support Hapoel Be’er Sheva before discovering that Israeli fans had been barred.

“When Hezbollah and Hamas cheerleaders are allowed to march and celebrate the October 7th massacre, no wonder [the match is] 'high risk',” he said.

“Instead of stopping the extremists, they banned the fans.”