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Dutch city’s ban on Israeli football fans is ‘stain on the Netherlands’

Supporters of away side Hapoel Be’er Sheva FC will not be permitted to cheer on their team when they play AZ Alkmaar

October 14, 2026 10:17
Hapoel Be'er Sheva football players GettyImages-2295063898.jpg
Hapoel Be'er Sheva's players - pictured in September 2026 - will play in the Netherlands with no Israeli fans present to cheer them on (Photo: Getty)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel briefing newsletter. You can sign up to receive the free daily email briefing here

Israel has condemned a decision by a Dutch city to ban fans of Israeli football team Hapoel Be’er Sheva FC from cheering on their side at a match this week, branding it a “stain on the Netherlands”.

Hapoel Be’er Sheva are due to play a Europa League match against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, but the city of Alkmaar has barred supporters of the away team from attending the match, citing security concerns, it is understood.

The decision, first reported by a Dutch news site, Nieuwsuur, comes amid a flurry of antisemitic attacks in the Netherlands, and with the memory still fresh of Israeli supporters of another of the country’s teams, Maccabi Tel Aviv, being attacked on the streets of Amsterdam in November 2024.

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Topics:

Football

Sport

The Netherlands

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