Israeli health provider lauded as AI pioneer by WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has praised Clalit, Israel’s largest health provider, for its effective use of artificial intelligence to treat patients.

It highlighted the AI-powered analysis of patients’ medical records, which proved to be more than 100 times as effective as traditional screening at identifying undiagnosed cases of hepatitis C.

Clalit was also praised for developing a platform that allows it to run multiple medical imaging algorithms from different suppliers, at a time when recruiting radiologists is proving difficult.

It was also praised for being among the first health providers in the world to establish a structured way of evaluating AI systems before implementing them into clinical care.