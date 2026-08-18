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Mother expresses ‘deepest gratitude’ after fallen IDF soldier’s ‘noble’ organ donation saves daughter’s life

‘From the absolute depths of their bereavement’ the soldier’s parents ‘chose to grant life’ to Bel Finkelstein

August 18, 2026 10:54
Bel Finkelstein 1.jpg
Bel Finkelstein, pictured with her medical team (Photo: Clalit-Schneider Children's Medical Centre)

By

Lianne Kolirin

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to receive the daily update here

A woman whose young daughter’s life was saved thanks to an organ donated from a soldier killed in Lebanon has expressed her “deepest gratitude” to the man’s parents for their “noble” act.

Yana Finkelstein’s seven-year-old daughter Bel was born with a rare genetic congenital syndrome and had been waiting on the organ transplant list for six months.

Now she has a second chance at life thanks to the actions of another Israeli family who were hit by tragedy earlier this year.

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Topics:

Health

Organ donation

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