Mother expresses ‘deepest gratitude’ after fallen IDF soldier’s ‘noble’ organ donation saves daughter’s life

Captain Shahar Gamla, 23, was killed when he was hit by an exploding Hezbollah drone in Lebanon on June 6. His family subsequently donated his organs, which went on to save six people’s lives, Bel’s included.

Captain Shahar Gamla was killed aged 23 (Photo: Family handout)

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Now Bel, from Rishon LeZion, and her family have met with Gamla’s parents in an emotional meeting at Clalit-Schneider Children’s Medical Centre in Petach Tikva.

"I have no words to adequately thank Shahar’s precious parents, who, from the absolute depths of their bereavement, chose to grant life to my daughter," said Yana Finkelstein.

"It is such a noble, extraordinary act,” Bel’s mother continued.

She added: “I also want to express my deepest gratitude to the dedicated team at Clalit-Schneider, who wrapped us in care and looked after us relentlessly throughout this entire journey."

The surgery proved a success but Bel remained in hospital for an extended period to recover before being given the all clear to return home.

Dr Michael Gurevich, head of the liver transplantation unit at Clalit-Schneider, described the process as “an extraordinarily complex and difficult emotional situation, even for us in the operating room”.

He added: "I am profoundly grateful to the family for their noble decision to donate his organ s. The realisation that this soldier saved lives both in his duty and in hi s passing weighs heavily on our hearts. We are deeply thankful for the privilege granted to us to save human lives."