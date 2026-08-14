Become a Member
Israel

Israel ‘shocked’ by speed of Iran’s military recovery, with missile stockpile rapidly growing

Tehran has found ‘creative ways’ to restore critical capabilities, Israeli officials believe

August 14, 2026 10:34
GettyImages-2260514608.jpg Iran missiles displayed byIranian flags
Missiles produced by Iran's armed forces are displayed near a row of Iranian flags (Photo: Getty)

By

John Jeffay

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

Iran is rebuilding its stockpile of ballistic missiles and other key military capabilities far more quickly than Israel believed possible, it has been reported.

The assessment has shocked both IDF and Mossad officials, who had insisted that the US-Israeli campaign had set Iran’s military-industrial complex back by years.

Four months after the main fighting ended in April, Israeli officials now believe that Tehran has found “creative ways” to restore critical capabilities, even as much of the country’s broader military infrastructure remains severely damaged, according to the Jerusalem Post.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Iran

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper