Israel ‘shocked’ by speed of Iran’s military recovery, with missile stockpile rapidly growing

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Iran is rebuilding its stockpile of ballistic missiles and other key military capabilities far more quickly than Israel believed possible, it has been reported.

The assessment has shocked both IDF and Mossad officials, who had insisted that the US-Israeli campaign had set Iran’s military-industrial complex back by years.

Four months after the main fighting ended in April, Israeli officials now believe that Tehran has found “creative ways” to restore critical capabilities, even as much of the country’s broader military infrastructure remains severely damaged, according to the Jerusalem Post.