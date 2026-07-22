Israel warns Iran moved thousands of nuclear centrifuges deep underground

Israeli intelligence believes Iran has transferred thousands of uranium-enrichment centrifuges into a heavily fortified underground complex near its Natanz nuclear facility, raising fears that Tehran is rebuilding its nuclear programme beyond the reach of inspectors and conventional air strikes.

The centrifuges were moved into tunnels inside Pickaxe Mountain, also known as Mount Kolang, after the 12-day Israel-Iran war in June 2025, according to Israeli and American officials cited by the Wall Street Journal. Israel has shared its assessment with Washington.

The facility, around 135 miles south of Tehran, is believed to lie more than 100 metres beneath rock and is protected by reinforced tunnel entrances.

Its depth could make it substantially harder to destroy than Iran’s other nuclear facilities at Natanz and Fordow.