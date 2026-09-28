Israel revokes diplomatic status of Dutch diplomats in West Bank after settlements trade ban

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Israel has moved to strip Dutch diplomats serving in Ramallah of their diplomatic privileges, ordering them to return their Israeli-issued credentials within seven days, after the Netherlands imposed a ban on goods from Israeli settlements.

Foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar announced the decision yesterday, accusing the Dutch government of taking hostile unilateral action against Israel.

"Following the entry into force last week of an order banning the import and sale of products from Judea and Samaria [the West Bank], East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, we informed the Dutch Embassy in Israel this evening that Dutch diplomats operating in Ramallah must return their Israeli-issued diplomatic documentation within seven days," he wrote on X.