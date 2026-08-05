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Israel did not agree to Gaza withdrawal plan, says Netanyahu

The prime minister insisted that the IDF would remain in the territory until Hamas had been completely disarmed

August 5, 2026 11:05
Copy of Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump (Photo: X/Prime Minister of Israel)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up here to receive the newsletter daily.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has said Israel did not agree to a US-backed plan, under which the IDF would start withdrawing from its positions in Gaza before Hamas was completely disarmed.

This withdrawal would be done in phases, matched by corresponding progress in the terror group’s disarmament.

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Topics:

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Gaza

Gaza Board of Peace

Hamas

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