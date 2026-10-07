Israel marks October 7 with commemorations, moment of silence, and demonstrations

This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free daily email briefing here

Israel is marking three years since the Hamas-led October 7 massacres with ceremonies, memorials and a nationwide minute of silence at hundreds of locations.

Events began at 6.29am local time (4.29am BST) the precise time at which Hamas launched its attack in 2023, when some 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage. Commemorations are planned at around 400 sites across the country.

The Dizengoff Fountain, in Tel Aviv, filled with red dye today to mark the third anniversary of October 7 (Photo: Getty) AFP via Getty Images

The day will include events at the site of the Nova music festival near Re’im, where hundreds of festival goers were murdered, as well as memorials, survivor testimonies and protests organised by bereaved families and campaign groups.