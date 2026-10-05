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Israel men’s football team wear black armbands for October 7 victims in acrimonious Ireland match

An Irish coach alleged he had been spat at by an Israel player during half-time – though neither the Republic of Ireland nor Israeli head coaches would confirm this

October 5, 2026 11:39
Israel Ireland football match October 4 GettyImages-2298023077.jpg
Israel's defender Roy Revivo (L) and the Republic of Ireland's midfielder Jason Knight during the teams' tense clash on October 4 (Photo: Getty)

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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free daily email briefing here

Israel’s national men’s football team wore black armbands in memory of the victims of October 7 during last night’s acrimonious match against the Republic of Ireland after being granted permission by Uefa.

European football’s governing body approved a request from the Israel Football Association for the players to wear the armbands during the Nations League match in Bačka Topola, Serbia, the day after the three-year yahrzeit of the terror attacks on 22 Tishrei, which fell on October 3 this year.

The decision came amid renewed tensions between the two teams, following Ireland’s 3-0 victory over Israel in Hungary a week earlier.

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Topics:

Football

Ireland

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