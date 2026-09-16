IDF chief’s ‘secret meeting with Arab and US military leaders’ to discuss Iran

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Israel’s military chief has reportedly held a rare meeting with the heads of the armed forces of several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as the United States, to discuss Iran and regional security.

Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir is said to have attended the gathering at a German ski resort last week, alongside the head of US Central Command and military chiefs from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Egypt.

The meeting was first reported by news site Axios, citing two Israeli officials. US Central Command confirmed that a gathering took place, saying it “hosted senior military leaders from eight nations during a scheduled conference in Germany”, but did not confirm which countries were represented.