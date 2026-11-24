US special envoy and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has said that Israel could become a “global pariah” if it does not change course on implementing the Board of Peace plan for Gaza.

Kushner, who is Jewish, made the comments amid political tensions over plan, which he helped draw up.

The Gaza recovery plan, which was announced in January by Trump, has hit several stumbling blocks, including earlier this year when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that Hamas completely disarm before the IDF begins withdrawing troops from Gaza.

Speaking to New York Magazine on Monday, Kushner said: “I feel like the fork in the road is Israel could rise from the tragedy of October 7 and be much more secure and much more integrated into the world, or they can go on the current trajectory, which is to trend towards global-pariah status.”