“But in order to do that, they have also got to be free of the government on Hamas, because whilst Hamas are there threatening Israel, Israel is going to continue to impose those restrictions.

“So what we have devised, and I was part of doing this and getting the UN resolution back in, is a new Palestinian government supported by the international community, a different security apparatus, with a new civil police force and a new international security force, and for us to do the disarmament of Hamas in a way that gives confidence that as they disarm Israel withdraws.”

He said this plan was a “perfectly sensible” adding, “we have just got to be given a chance to make it work.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Blair determined that the central struggle across the Middle East was between those who want to build religiously tolerant societies and those seeking to turn Islam into a political ideology.

“I personally believe when you take a step back and you look, it is really about one battle which is between those people who want religiously tolerant societies and connected economies and those people who want to take the religion of Islam and turn it into a political ideology where it always will become, as would happen to any religion when you turn it into a political ideology... exclusionary and dangerous.”

“All around the Middle East that battle plays out,” he said.

Blair noted that the ideological struggle was a factor in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict because of Hamas's links to the Muslim Brotherhood.

“The Israeli Palestinian issue is much more complicated than that obviously, but it has that element also to it because of Hamas, which is part of the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Asked about the “political and personal” challenges of negotiating over Gaza, Blair said his most recent visit to the Middle East had been his “270th or 280th” since leaving Downing Street, and he remained optimistic about the prospects for peace.

“I still believe it is possible that you will have a resolution of the issues in the Middle East,” he said.

The former prime minister, the only Labour leader to win three general elections, also acknowledged that his views on democracy in the Middle East had become more “nuanced” since his time in office.

Asked whether he had abandoned any beliefs he held as prime minister, Blair said he now recognised that “things can sometimes be a lot more complicated, sometimes you can see them in very simple terms when you’re sitting there as prime minster”.

Blair, who led the British participation in the invasion of Iraq in 2003, said “Both in Iraq and Afghanistan we were convinced we could put down democracy with real strong roots, and those roots have proven extremely difficult.

“I would have a much more nuanced view of the Middle East today in that – not that I don’t think ultimately, it is better to have a democratic system – but you have got to get there in stages.”

He added that his political outlook had also become less ideological and more pragmatic, adding that he now kept “an open mind about everything”.

“It is not about ideology, it is about understanding what works and what doesn’t and doing it,” he said.