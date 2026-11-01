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IDF to hold week-long rescue drill across Israel

The exercise will simulate simultaneous emergencies in multiple locations

November 1, 2026 10:44
IDF rescue drill F260310DC12.JPG
Israeli security forces and rescue forces taking part in a drill simulating a mass casualty incident in March 2026 (Photo: Flash90)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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The IDF’s Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade will conduct a week-long rescue drill at multiple locations across the country.

Beginning today it is intended to improve the forces’ “readiness”.

Announcing the exercise this morning, the IDF said troops will practice “multi-front scenarios, utilising their search and rescue capabilities and cooperating with other forces and emergency organisations.”

The IDF said the exercise was planned in advance as part of its 2026 training programme and emphasised that the military activity does not indicate a security incident.

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Topics:

IDF

Security

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