IDF recovers remains of fallen soldier missing for 44 years

The remains of an Israeli soldier who fell in battle in the First Lebanon War have been returned to his family, the IDF has confirmed.
Staff Sergeant Yehuda Yekutiel Katz, an Armoured Corps soldier, was killed in the Battle of Sultan Yacoub on June 11, 1982, and has been classified as missing ever since.
Now, after 44 years, his family will finally have the chance to lay him to rest with a funeral in Israel, the details of which are yet to be confirmed.
Katz was returned in an operation led by the Intelligence Directorate and the Mossad, the IDF announced in an official statement. Once on Israeli soil, an identification process was conducted at the Military Rabbinate’s Fallen Soldiers Identification Center, in cooperation with the Medical Corps and Israel Police.
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