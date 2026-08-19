IDF recovers remains of fallen soldier missing for 44 years

Katz’s family had been kept informed of efforts to locate his body over the years and were notified once he was returned, though sadly his parents, Sarah and Yosef Katz, “did not live to receive the news,” the IDF said.

“His return to Israel was made possible through efforts based on precise intelligence, as part of a series of intelligence and operational activities that continued for more than four decades, since his fall in battle.”

The development “marks a long-awaited conclusion” of the search for those who fell at the Battle of Sultan Yacoub, the military added, after the remains of Staff Sergeant Zachary Baumel were returned to Israel in 2019 and those of Staff Sergeant Tzvika Feldman in 2025.

Speaking on Tuesday, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said: “The return of Yehuda Katz, the last fallen soldier from the Battle of Sultan Yacoub, is a significant milestone for the IDF and the State of Israel.

“Decades have passed, but our obligation to those who fell has not changed – we will leave none of our people behind.

“Today, we are bringing Yehuda back to an Israeli burial, to his family, and to his homeland, bringing to a conclusion a painful story that began more than four decades ago.

“The memory of the soldiers who fell at Sultan Yacoub will forever remain part of the IDF’s legacy and our commitment to future generations.”