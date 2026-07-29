IDF eliminates PIJ commander who took hostages on October 7

The IDF has eliminated a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander who led a terrorist cell that took hostages during the October 7 attacks.

Muhammad Khalil Muhammad Aslam, identified as a platoon commander of a PIJ Nukhba cell, was killed in an airstrike in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza, according to the military.

"In recent months, Aslam advanced attacks targeting IDF troops and Israeli civilians," it stated. "The terrorist posed an immediate threat and was eliminated in a precise aerial strike."

Soldiers remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the US-brokered ceasefire agreement "and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," it added.