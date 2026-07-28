Palestinian doctors and nurses killed by Israel revealed to be terror fighters

Some 18 doctors and nurses from the Palestinian territories killed by Israel during the conflict have been revealed as being members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

An exposé by independent researcher and JC contributor Salo Aizenberg, which was published by the Times of Israel, found that the names and pictures of the deceased, which had been released over the course of the war by organisations including the Geneva-based International Council of Nurses (ICN), also appeared on lists compiled by the two terror groups.

Among these was Mohammed Akram al-Kafarna, the head of the Palestinian Nurses and Midwives Syndicate, who was killed by the IDF last September in what the ICN said was a “deeply saddening” incident.

“[Al-Kafarna was] among the hundreds of nurses and healthcare workers who have tragically lost their lives during the conflict,” ICN added in a Facebook post at the time seen by the Times of Israel.