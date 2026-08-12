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Israeli start up develops ‘brain-decoding’ AI in hopes of treating Alzheimer’s disease and PTSD

The firm has trained its AI model, named Descartes, using 250,000 hours of EEG brain data

August 12, 2026 12:12
EEG test GettyImages-2261442425.jpg
Brain wave patterns are displayed on screens, showing electrical activity recorded during an EEG session (Photo: Getty)

By

Mark Wood

1 min read
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An Israeli start up claims to have developed technology which can “decode the brain” and help treat neurological and psychological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, depression, schizophrenia and PTSD.

Hemispheric, which has received nearly £40 million in funding, was founded by entrepreneurs Gidi Littwin and Hagai Lalazar.

Littwin was a co-founder of facial recognition startup RealFace, which was bought by Apple in 2017 and a co-inventor of Apple's Face ID technology.

Lalazar has 25 years experience in scientific research and innovative startups in Tel Aviv and Silicon Valley.

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Topics:

Israeli Tech

Technology

AI

Science

Health

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