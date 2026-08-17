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Grow your own milk: Israeli scientists engineer plants to create key dairy protein

The team at Hebrew University worked out how to derive beta-casein, which gives cheese its melting properties, which they say could eradicate the need for industrialised livestock farming

August 17, 2026 16:46
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Professor Oded Shoseyov at the E Tipu World Conference in New Zealand in 2023 (YouTube/E Tipu)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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Israeli scientists have genetically engineered plants to produce a key dairy protein, effectively allowing them to grow milk in the soil.

Professor Oded Shoseyov and his team at Hebrew University managed to transfer the genes required for dairy production into plant life.

Most notably, they created vegetation that excretes beta-casein, a protein present in traditional dairy products, best known for giving cheese its melting properties and gooey, stringy texture.

This was done using Arabidopsis thaliana, known as thale cress, which also has drought-resistant and oil-producing qualities.

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Topics:

Science

Israeli Tech

Technology

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