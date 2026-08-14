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Shimon Cohen

By

Shimon Cohen

Opinion

Shechita was never the animal-welfare problem – the new Food Standards Agency report shows why

The latest FSA findings, alongside scientific evidence published in the American Journal of Veterinary Research, make the case that kosher slaughter should be treated as a mainstream method

August 14, 2026 17:54
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Cattle and sheep graze on a farm in Sussex. (Image: Getty Images)
2 min read
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The Food Standards Agency has just handed us a gift. Its latest Animal Welfare Report finds “no clear evidence that animal welfare breaches are more or less likely to occur during non-stun slaughter compared to stunned slaughter.” For those of us who have spent years defending Shechita, that single sentence matters more than most people will realise.

Shechita UK is the communal campaign organisation that exists to safeguard the provision of kosher meat in Britain, Europe and beyond. Kosher meat is not a lifestyle choice. Its availability is a basic requirement of Jewish life. But protecting it is never won in one meeting, or one parliamentary intervention.

Advocacy is a slow burn. Anyone who has worked in public affairs knows it. Whether you're arguing for electric vehicles, a regulatory licence or planning permission, nobody changes their mind in one meeting. You make the case. You provide the evidence. You answer the objections. You keep coming back. Eventually, an argument that once seemed marginal becomes one that officials, journalists and policymakers can no longer ignore.

That is often the real goal. Good advocacy isn't about winning somebody over. It's about carving out enough space in legislation, guidance and public debate that your case gets a fair hearing instead of a reflexive dismissal, until, slowly, it becomes mainstream.

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Topics:

Shechita

Animal welfare

Kosher

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