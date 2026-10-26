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Final polls before 2026 Israeli elections predict coalition deadlock

Gaid Eisenkot retains a comfortable cushion over incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but neither bloc looks set to gain enough seats to form a majority government

October 26, 2026 17:11
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MKs attend a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Knesset on July 28, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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The final polls before the 2026 Israeli elections show that the Knesset is likely to fall into coalition deadlock after Tuesday’s vote.

The JC’s analysis of polling conducted by three of the country’s major broadcasters – Channels 11, 12 and 13 – predicts that neither the electoral bloc associated with incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor that of his main rival, Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot, will reach the majority threshold of 61 Knesset seats.

Yashar is projected to be the largest party in the Knesset, with 22 of the 120 seats, ahead of Netanyahu’s Likud with 20.

Beyachad, the alliance between former prime ministers Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett, is set to come in distant third on 14, and at least seven other parties are expected to win between seven and nine seats each.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Israel

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