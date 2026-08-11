Elon Musk’s SpaceX considering a multi-billion-dollar buyout of Israeli AI startup

Elon Musk is reported to be interested in acquiring an Israeli AI startup in a multi-billion-dollar deal through his SpaceX company.

Decart, founded in 2023 by Dean Leitersdorf and Moshe Shalev, is said to be in advanced stages of selling to a major international tech firm - and Musk’s SpaceX is thought to be the frontrunner.

A deal could be struck in the coming week, according to leading Israeli business news site Calcalist.

The outlet reported that AI chip maker Nvidia had originally been in talks with the firm, which builds software that allows AI to run faster and more efficiently, but that the deal fell through when another huge international player took interest.