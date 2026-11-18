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The Knesset has elected Yashar MK Matan Kahana as its new speaker, handing a significant parliamentary advantage to the bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot as it seeks to replace Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Kahana defeated Likud candidate Ofir Katz by 66 votes to 52 last night, following a six-hour filibuster by Netanyahu allies attempting to delay the vote. He replaces Likud's Amir Ohana, who had held the position since 2022.

Kahana secured support from Eisenkot's bloc, as well as the Arab-majority Ra'am and Joint List parties. Strictly Orthodox United Torah Judaism backed Katz despite speculation that it could abstain, given that the party quit the government last year and declined to endorse Netanyahu for prime minister in the recent consultations with President Isaac Herzog.