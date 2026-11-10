Eisenkot announces special forces veteran for Knesset speaker as coalition talks continue

Gadi Eisenkot has announced his candidates for a number of key Knesset roles, including the parliament’s speaker, should he succeed in forming a coalition government.
The Yashar leader wrote in a statement: “I have reached an agreement with my partners, the leaders of the change and reform parties - Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, Avigdor Lieberman, and Yair Lapid - on the prospective candidates for key positions in the 26th Knesset during the period for forming a government.
The candidates are as follows:
- Speaker of the Knesset - Matan Kahana (Yashar)
- Chair of the House Committee - (Yashar).
- Chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee - Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beiteinu).
- Chair of the Finance Committee - Liran Avisar Ben-Horin (Beyachad)
Eisenkot continued: “The composition of the committees will be discussed and finalised in the House Committee’s deliberations during the week and submitted for approval by the Knesset plenum next Wednesday.
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