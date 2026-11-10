Eisenkot announces special forces veteran for Knesset speaker as coalition talks continue

“In addition, we have agreed on the establishment of the special committees, and details will be published separately at a later date.”

Kahana, who previously served as minister for religious services under the 2021-22 unity government, is perhaps the most significant appointment, replacing Amir Ohana of Netanyahu’s Likud party should Eisenkot achieve power.

His appointment is expected to be approved, with parties representing a majority of MKs advocating for Ohana’s replacement.

The speaker is responsible for enforcing the Knesset’s rules and setting its timetable, and also replaces the president in the event that he is incapacitated.

Kahana is a former special forces soldier and fighter pilot and joined Yashar last year after Eisenkot, himself a former IDF chief of staff, split from Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party.

Last week, President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a new government, giving him an initial 28 days of negotiations to successfully secure a coalition.

The coalition is set to include Yashar, Beyachad, Yisrael Beiteinu and the Democrats.

It also has the backing of Israel’s two main Arab factions, Ra’am and the Joint List, but Liberman has previously said he will pull out of any coalition that relies on them, which would put Eisenkot’s bloc below the 61 Knesset seats needed for a majority.

The deadline on forming the government could be extended by a further 14 days if needed in the hope of staving off a new election.

In the event that the Eisenkot is unable to form a government, other candidates can then be chosen to make the attempt, with a total of 100 days allowed for the entirety of the process before fresh elections have to be held.