Gadi Eisenkot and Yair Lapid launch Knesset bills targeting Netanyahu’s legacy

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Israel’s incoming opposition parties have launched a legislative offensive in the new Knesset, introducing a series of bills targeting Benjamin Netanyahu’s legacy and promising to “repair the state of Israel”.

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party and Yair Lapid’s Beyachad submitted proposals on Tuesday, the opening day of the 26th Knesset, including legislation to establish a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 massacre and impose an eight-year limit on any future prime minister's tenure.

The proposed inquiry would investigate the failures surrounding Hamas’s October 7 2023, attack, which killed about 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage.