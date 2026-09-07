Delta and United announce resumption of Israel flights ahead of High Holy Days

US carriers Delta and United are resuming service to Israel this week, following summer suspensions caused by the Iran War.

The much-anticipated move, which comes just ahead of the High Holy Days, follows the resumption of service to Tel Aviv by most major European airlines.

Delta resumed service to Tel Aviv on Sunday with a daily flight from New York’s JFK airport.

United, meanwhile, will restart service on Tuesday, and will offer two daily flights from its hub at Newark Liberty in New Jersey. A third flight operating four times weekly is scheduled to begin in November.