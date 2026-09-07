Become a Member
Israel

Delta and United announce resumption of Israel flights ahead of High Holy Days

US-Israel air fares are expected to drop with the two carriers’ return after a busy August holiday rush

September 7, 2026 11:39
United air.jpg
A United Airlines plane takes off from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on June 09, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Etgar Lefkovits,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

US carriers Delta and United are resuming service to Israel this week, following summer suspensions caused by the Iran War.

The much-anticipated move, which comes just ahead of the High Holy Days, follows the resumption of service to Tel Aviv by most major European airlines.

Delta resumed service to Tel Aviv on Sunday with a daily flight from New York’s JFK airport.

United, meanwhile, will restart service on Tuesday, and will offer two daily flights from its hub at Newark Liberty in New Jersey. A third flight operating four times weekly is scheduled to begin in November.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Israel

Israeli travel

Travel

Jewish travel

High Holy Days

USA

Airlines

Ben Gurion Airport

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper