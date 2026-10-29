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Kosher Kingdom reveals reopening date for Golders Green branch months after devastating fire

The iconic kosher superstore is returning to its home turf at an upgraded site almost directly opposite its former premises

October 29, 2026 15:02
Copy of Kosher Kingdom UK 2.jpg
Kosher Kingdom (Credit: Facebook / Kosher Kingdom)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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Kosher Kingdom will reopen its Golders Green store on Sunday, five months after a major fire forced the closure of its flagship supermarket.

The iconic kosher supermarket's new store is located at 217–219 Golders Green Road, right next to Jewish Care’s Michael Sobell building and almost directly opposite its former premises.

In May, a fire believed to have been caused by an electrical fault forced the closure of the its flagship store.

Fifteen fire engines and 100 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze, which erupted early in the morning before the store opened and caused extensive damage. Staff were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

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Topics:

Kosher Kingdom

Kosher London

Kosher

Food

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