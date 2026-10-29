Kosher Kingdom reveals reopening date for Golders Green branch months after devastating fire

Kosher Kingdom will reopen its Golders Green store on Sunday, five months after a major fire forced the closure of its flagship supermarket.

The iconic kosher supermarket's new store is located at 217–219 Golders Green Road, right next to Jewish Care’s Michael Sobell building and almost directly opposite its former premises.

In May, a fire believed to have been caused by an electrical fault forced the closure of the its flagship store.

Fifteen fire engines and 100 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze, which erupted early in the morning before the store opened and caused extensive damage. Staff were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.