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Andy Burnham tells Britain’s Jews ‘we stand with you’ on October 7 anniversary

‘We have seen a disturbing rise in antisemitic behaviour in the UK,’ said the PM

October 7, 2026 00:01
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Prime Minister Andy Burnham gives a speech during a reception at 10 Downing Street to recognise the contribution of organisations and volunteers who supported communities across the UK this summer, including through the recent heatwaves, wildfires and other emergencies, on September 21, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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Andy Burnham has told Britain’s Jewish community “we stand with you” against antisemitism on the third anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel.

The prime minister described a rise in antisemitic “behaviour” in the UK since 2023 as “disturbing”, but pledged his government was “committed to protecting our citizens from vile hatred”.

Burnham referenced the attack just over a year ago, when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, drove into the gates of Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester and began attacking with a knife, wearing a fake suicide belt.

Melvin Cravitz, 66, died from multiple stab wounds and fellow worshipper Adrian Daulby, 53, was killed by a bullet fired by armed police as he blocked the synagogue doors when Al-Shamie tried to get in.

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October 7 anniversary

October 7

Andy Burnham

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