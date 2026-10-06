Andy Burnham tells Britain’s Jews ‘we stand with you’ on October 7 anniversary

Syrian-born UK citizen Al-Shamie was shot dead by police during the attack which took place on Yom Kippur – the holiest day of the year for Jews.

Last week two Iranian men were charged with an alleged bomb plot against the Jewish community in Manchester, with a court hearing they are alleged to have conducted “hostile reconnaissance” at Heaton Park Synagogue and the Jewish Museum in Cheetham Hill.

Data from the Community Security Trust (CST), published in August, suggested antisemitism in the UK spiked in the immediate aftermath of the US and Israel launching their war on Iran and following a double stabbing of two visibly Jewish men in London.

The CST, which monitors antisemitism, said its research showed there were 1,926 antisemitic incidents recorded across the UK in January to June of 2026 – up by a fifth on the first half of last year and the second-highest total reported to CST in the first six months of any year.

This was exceeded only by the 2,019 incidents recorded in the first half of 2024 – which followed the 2023 Hamas attacks and Israel’s subsequent war in Gaza.

Burnham said: “Three years on from the October 7 attacks on Israel, we remember those who were senselessly killed by Hamas terrorists.

“The impact of the attacks has been felt not just in Israel, but in Jewish communities across the world who still bear the burden of the tragic events that day.

“In the years since, we have seen a disturbing rise in antisemitic behaviour in the UK.

“A year ago we witnessed a horrifying terrorist attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Manchester, with further attacks against Jewish people and institutions since.

“I want Britain’s Jewish community to hear this from me directly: We stand with you. Abuse and violence against you, in any form, will not be tolerated. Not on our streets, not online, not in our schools or universities.

“That’s why we are funding protection for synagogues, schools and community buildings, and why we will come down hard on antisemitism wherever it is found – in classrooms, on campuses and in neighbourhoods.

“At home, we are committed to protecting our citizens from vile hatred. Abroad, we continue to work towards a two-state solution, with Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace and security.

“An attack on Jewish people in Britain is an attack on all of us. Antisemitism has no place in this country, and we will do everything we can to stamp it out.”

His words came as a pro-Palestine march in London was due to take place on the October 7 anniversary, despite police having appealed to organisers not to go ahead.

A group of students calling themselves the University of London Coalition were expected to march in the capital, asking people to “join us to fight for a liberated Palestine”.

Pro-Palestine rallies led by student societies are also due to take place at Edinburgh and Glasgow universities on Wednesday afternoon.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell has called on students planning to protest on university campuses “to show compassion and respect for others by moving it” to another date.