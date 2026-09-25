Alleged ‘close associate’ of Heaton Park knifeman denies failing to disclose information about terror attack

An alleged “close associate” of the Manchester synagogue knifeman has denied failing to disclose information that may have helped prevent the terror attack.

Worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed when Jihad al-Shamie, 35, drove into the gates of the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in October last year, and then began attacking with a knife, wearing a fake suicide belt.

Cravitz was fatally stabbed while Daulby was killed by a stray bullet fired by armed police, who also fatally shot al-Shamie at the scene.

Three other men were treated in hospital for serious injuries and later released.