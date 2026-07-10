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Rob Reiner, The Pitt’s Noah Wyle and Lisa Kudrow among nominees vying for Emmys glory

Mel Brooks documentary also scores six Emmy nominations as Rob Reiner is posthumously honoured for The Bear - plus Noah Wyle and Lisa Kudrow among the 2026 contenders.

July 10, 2026 11:41
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HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: (EDITORS NOTE: The jacket in this image has been retouched) Rob Reiner attends the screening of "Misery" during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Late filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner has earned a posthumous Emmy nomination for his work on The Bear.

Reiner was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2026 Emmys, America's most prestigious TV awards.

Reiner, who directed Stand By Me, When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride, appeared as Albert Schnurr in three episodes of the fourth series of The Bear.

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found stabbed to death at their home in December. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is awaiting trial in Los Angeles. He has pleaded not guilty.

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Topics:

Television

Emmys

Rob Reiner

Mel Brooks

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