Elsewhere, US medical drama The Pitt led the nominations at this year’s awards, gathering 25 in total.

The doctor will see you now: Noah Wyle in The Pitt

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The Pitt stars Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch. Wyle is also an executive producer, writer and director on the medical drama, which tracks a 15-hour shift at an emergency department at a fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

Wyle has been nominated for Leading Actor in a Drama Series, an award he also won last year.

Lisa Kudrow earned her third Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy nomination for playing sitcom actress Valerie Cherish on The Comeback

Former Friends star Kudrow has now been nominated for an Emmy for Season 1 of the show in 2006, for Season 2 in 2015 and for the third and final season in 2026.

Mel Brooks speaks onstage at the "Spaceballs" screening during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM)

Getty Images for TCM

A two-part documentary about comedy legend Mel Brooks, Mel Brooks: The 99-Year-Old Man!, won six nominations, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, recognising directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio. It was also nominated for music composition, picture editing, sound editing, and sound mixing.

Apatow told Deadline: “It’s great to have our full crew recognised because there were just so many amazing people putting this together.

“Especially Joe Beshenkovsky, our editor, who really is our partner on all of this.”

Mel Brooks: The 99-Year-Old Man! Looks back at the career of one of the 20th Century’s funniest men. Brooks celebrated his 100th birthday on June 28. His 1974 film Blazing Saddles was recently named the funniest film of all time by the American Film Institute.

Emmy winners will be announced at a red-carpet ceremony in Los Angeles on September 14.