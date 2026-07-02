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Food

‘It’s how we eat now’: why Honey & Co’s latest cookbook is their most personal yet

Siam Goorwich speaks to the Israeli-born restaurateurs about their latest cookbook, Honey & Co. Daily

July 2, 2026 10:51
Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer.jpg
Busy bees: Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer (Photo: Patricia Niven)

By

Siam Goorwich

4 min read

Do you think eggs are Jewish?”

I’m speaking to the award-winning Israeli-born restaurateurs Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer about their latest cookbook Honey & Co. Daily. The book opens with a chapter dedicated to eggs, so I’m keen to know if they agree with my theory that eggs are Jewish. “Yes!” Packer answers. “I mean, they’re definitely an Israeli thing, and I think it probably comes from it being quite a Jewish thing.”

Like me, the couple eat a lot of eggs – “they’re our main protein”– and agree that they’re particularly great in the evening. “It’s the fastest form of getting dinner on the table,” Packer says.

Speed and ease are two of the main themes running through their new book, which is billed as “easy food for your everyday pleasure,” which Packer says is very much a reflection of “where we are in life at the moment.”

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Topics:

Honey & Co

Food

Israeli food

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