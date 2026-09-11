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Exclusive: To share food is to spread joy, says ‘godfather of Israeli cuisine’ Eyal Shani

Celebrated founder of Miznon chain speaks to JC as he opens new restaurant in Beverly Hills

September 11, 2026 14:32
Eyal Shani _ Staff Shot _ HaSalon NYC.jpg

By

Daniel Ben-David

4 min read
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He’s the founder of the Miznon restaurant chain who’s said to be the “Godfather of Israeli cuisine”.

And in an exclusive interview with the JC, Eyal Shani shares his belief that cooking is less about following a recipe than forging a connection – between an ingredient and the person eating it, between a chef and the people he feeds, and, ultimately, between people themselves.

Food is “a thing [that enters] through your mouth, but [touches] the deepest part of your existence”, the celebrity chef says. “So, to cook is a big responsibility, because you are giving people something that will be absorbed and change their behaviour, maybe for a few minutes or maybe for a lifetime.” But with some 65 restaurants now bearing his name around the world, how does Shani preserve that deeply personal philosophy when it is translated through dozens of chefs, cities and cultures?

“It’s a beautiful question, and maybe the question of my life,” he tells the JC on a video call the morning after the opening of his latest Malka restaurant, in Beverly Hills – a significant step in his expansion across the West Coast.

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Eyal Shani

Food

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