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Immanuel College offers scholarships to attract Oxbridge and med school candidates

15 scholarships will be available for high-fliers who would not otherwise be able to afford the tuition fees

October 6, 2026 17:28
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The lounge at the new Immanuel College sixth form centre

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Immanuel College is to offer 15 means-tested sixth form scholarships to train potential Oxbridge, medical and dental school candidates.

The new programme, which could cover up to 100 per of tuition fees – which stand at £24,800 a year – will provide individually tailored support to successful applicants.

It follows the opening of a dedicated sixth form centre at the beginning of the new term.

The college’s new ceo, Rabbi Cobi Ebrahimoff, said: “These scholarships bring our vision of Jewish global leadership to life, opening doors for talented and ambitious students regardless of financial circumstances.|

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Topics:

Immanuel College

Jewish schools

Bushey

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