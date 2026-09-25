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Chief Rabbi hails ‘miracle’ of Immanuel rescue as he opens sixth form centre

The new building is part of the school’s mission to produce ‘global Jewish leaders’

September 25, 2026 10:05
Immanuel College IC6 240926_2 (2).jpg
New beginnings: the Chief Rabbi opens the new sixth form centre at Immanuel College with its chair of governors Aaron Etingen and governor Elena Gabay, who with her husband Yakir sponsored the centre (Photo: Ephraim Levine)

By

Simon Rocker

2 min read
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Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis celebrated the “miracle” of Immanuel College’s rescue as he inaugurated a new sixth form centre at its Bushey site..

The fee-paying college was facing closure at the start of last term but was saved by a parent-led campaign which attracted £12.4 million of investment and brought in new lay and professional leadership.

Referring to a special blessing only recited on witnessing a miracle, Rabbi Mirvis said, “I believe that that's the spirit in which we are gathering here today. Because here in this place, there was a miracle. And it wasn't just Hakadosh Baruch Hu [the Holy One, Blessed Be He] who was involved.

“He had extraordinary partners. The hishtadlut [effort], the efforts, the commitment, the selflessness, the generosity that has been shown by so many extraordinary people has been inspirational for me and for our entire Jewish community. And as a result, this event today is not only a celebration for Immanuel, it's a celebration for British Jewry.

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Topics:

Immanuel College

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis

Jewish secondary schools

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