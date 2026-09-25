Chief Rabbi hails ‘miracle’ of Immanuel rescue as he opens sixth form centre

“And that is because the success of this great school has not only benefited those within the walls of the school, It has benefited us all, it has benefited Am Israel, and it has benefited our society.”

For smiling parents who had kept faith with the school, the new centre, which occupies the site of the former preparatory school, heralded new confidence in its future.

The Chief Rabbi said the opening of the centre indicated that the story was not of a school just keeping its head above waters but “far more than that. It's an investment in glorious, outstanding Jewish education for the sake of our society.”

He counselled students to be “the Josephs of the world”, emulating the biblical character who “rose right to the top of Egyptian society, proud of his Hebrew identity, in order to inform, guide, and inspire those around him in the world, thanks to his Jewish values. And that is why the aspirations of your school right now for you are for you to follow a path towards Jewish global leadership”.

New head Chris Jones – who was previously head of North Bridge House Senior School in Hampstead – said the centre represented more than a new building. “It represents a new level of ambition for sixthform education at Immanuel College,” he said.

“Our responsibility is not simply to prepare students for their next examination… It’s to give them the knowledge, the confidence and experiences to thrive, whatever their ambitions may be within a global economy.

“And that means exceptional academic standards here at Immanuel, but it also means looking far beyond our walls.

“We want our sixth-form students who are here with us today, and the younger students who will join the sixth form in the years ahead, to engage with universities, organisations and opportunities far across the world. We want them to think internationally, encounter different ideas and perspectives, and recognise that the choices available to them extend far beyond traditional pathways.”

The college has recruited John Wilson, who was previously principal of Brampton sixth-form college in Hendon, as its new head of sixth form. “We want to open doors, we want to create opportunities, we want them to dream big,” he declared.

The centre has a recreation lounge, classrooms and private study areas with plans to add a small gym.

Sixthformer Sadie Barbanel, who had found a place at another school after Immanuel’s closure was announced last term but turned it down to remain at the college, said: “I think it’s going to give us so many opportunities to do well and thrive. It’s really exciting.”