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Kindertransport refugee and ‘legendary’ volunteer Harry Heber passes away aged 95

Harry Heber arrived in Harwich aged 7 as a Kindertransport refugee and, after retiring, went on to create more than 60,000 pairs of prescription glasses for people in need

August 13, 2026 15:32
Harry Heber MBE.jpg
Harry Heber, optician, photographed at the office of World Jewish Relief (Credit: WJR)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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Harry Heber MBE, who escaped Nazi persecution as a seven-year-old Kindertransport refugee before devoting decades to helping vulnerable people around the world, died this week aged 95.

Heber was a long-standing member of the Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR) and World Jewish Relief’s (WJR) longest-serving volunteer.

He was born in Innsbruck, Austria, and fled for Britain with his older sister Ruth, who was ten, following Kristallnacht in November 1938.

The siblings were separated during their journey but were eventually reunited with their parents in Britain, shortly before the outbreak of the Second World War.

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Topics:

Association of Jewish Refugees

World Jewish Relief

AJR

WJR

Kindertransport

Holocaust

Holocaust Educational Trust

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