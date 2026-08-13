Kindertransport refugee and ‘legendary’ volunteer Harry Heber passes away aged 95

Harry Heber MBE, who escaped Nazi persecution as a seven-year-old Kindertransport refugee before devoting decades to helping vulnerable people around the world, died this week aged 95.
Heber was a long-standing member of the Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR) and World Jewish Relief’s (WJR) longest-serving volunteer.
He was born in Innsbruck, Austria, and fled for Britain with his older sister Ruth, who was ten, following Kristallnacht in November 1938.
The siblings were separated during their journey but were eventually reunited with their parents in Britain, shortly before the outbreak of the Second World War.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.
Topics:
Association of Jewish Refugees