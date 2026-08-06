Tahini dip topped with minced meat and caramelised onions

Prep: 15 mins
Cook: 30 mins
Serves: 4-6
This is one of those dishes that you can’t stop eating. It’s meaty, creamy and incredibly moreish. I like to use a mix of beef and lamb, but you can use just one, or even minced chicken. You can also replace the tahini with shop-bought hummus should you wish.
Method:
- Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Add the onions, sugar, spices, ¼ tsp salt, and a couple of tablespoons of water. Stir well, then cook gently on a low heat, covered, for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions are soft and caramelised.
- Remove half of the onion mixture and set aside. Add the beef and lamb mince to the remaining onions in the pan. Stir and cook over medium-low heat for 15–20 minutes, until the meat is cooked through.
- Meanwhile, prepare the tahini dip. Place the tahini, lemon juice, garlic (if using), and ¼ tsp salt in a blender and mix until smooth. Gradually add 250-300ml fridge-cold water until you reach a smooth, honey-like consistency. Taste and adjust seasoning.
- To assemble, spread the tahini onto a large shallow dish, creating a slight dip in the centre. Spoon the warm meat and onion mixture into the middle, then top with the reserved onions and chopped parsley.
- Serve with pita bread or crudités.
Instagram: @silvia_nacamulli
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Ingredients
3-4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 onions, finely sliced
½ tsp sugar
½ tsp each of sweet paprika, cumin, turmeric,cayenne pepper
¼ tsp black pepper
2 tbsp water
500g beef mince
250g lamb mince
300g tahini
Juice of 1 lemon (approx. 40–50 ml)
½ clove garlic, crushed (optional)
Sea salt, to taste
To serve:
Parsley, finely chopped
Pita bread and crudités