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Tahini dip topped with minced meat and caramelised onions

Perfect for a summer barbecue or mezze meal

August 6, 2026 13:28
Silvia minced beef on tahini L.jpg
Tahini topped with mince meat and onions is a moreish mezze (Photo: Inbal Bar-Oz)

By

Silvia Nacamulli

1 min read
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Prep: 15 mins

Cook: 30 mins

Serves: 4-6

This is one of those dishes that you can’t stop eating. It’s meaty, creamy and incredibly moreish. I like to use a mix of beef and lamb, but you can use just one, or even minced chicken. You can also replace the tahini with shop-bought hummus should you wish.

Method:

  • Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Add the onions, sugar, spices, ¼ tsp salt, and a couple of tablespoons of water. Stir well, then cook gently on a low heat, covered, for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions are soft and caramelised.
  • Remove half of the onion mixture and set aside. Add the beef and lamb mince to the remaining onions in the pan. Stir and cook over medium-low heat for 15–20 minutes, until the meat is cooked through.
  • Meanwhile, prepare the tahini dip. Place the tahini, lemon juice, garlic (if using), and ¼ tsp salt in a blender and mix until smooth. Gradually add 250-300ml fridge-cold water until you reach a smooth, honey-like consistency. Taste and adjust seasoning.
  • To assemble, spread the tahini onto a large shallow dish, creating a slight dip in the centre. Spoon the warm meat and onion mixture into the middle, then top with the reserved onions and chopped parsley.
  • Serve with pita bread or crudités.

Instagram: @silvia_nacamulli

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Ingredients

3-4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 onions, finely sliced
½ tsp sugar
½ tsp each of sweet paprika, cumin, turmeric,cayenne pepper
¼ tsp black pepper
2 tbsp water
500g beef mince
250g lamb mince
300g tahini
Juice of 1 lemon (approx. 40–50 ml)
½ clove garlic, crushed (optional)
Sea salt, to taste

To serve:
Parsley, finely chopped
Pita bread and crudités