Tahini dip topped with minced meat and caramelised onions

This is one of those dishes that you can’t stop eating. It’s meaty, creamy and incredibly moreish. I like to use a mix of beef and lamb, but you can use just one, or even minced chicken. You can also replace the tahini with shop-bought hummus should you wish.

Method:

Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Add the onions, sugar, spices, ¼ tsp salt, and a couple of tablespoons of water. Stir well, then cook gently on a low heat, covered, for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions are soft and caramelised.

Remove half of the onion mixture and set aside. Add the beef and lamb mince to the remaining onions in the pan. Stir and cook over medium-low heat for 15–20 minutes, until the meat is cooked through.

Meanwhile, prepare the tahini dip. Place the tahini, lemon juice, garlic (if using), and ¼ tsp salt in a blender and mix until smooth. Gradually add 250-300ml fridge-cold water until you reach a smooth, honey-like consistency. Taste and adjust seasoning.

To assemble, spread the tahini onto a large shallow dish, creating a slight dip in the centre. Spoon the warm meat and onion mixture into the middle, then top with the reserved onions and chopped parsley.

Serve with pita bread or crudités.

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