Apple and honey chia pudding pots

Chia pudding makes a delicious breakfast but is also a great idea heading into the Yom Kippur fast as it's super hydrating. It’s one of the foods recommended by nutritionist Laura Southern on how to avoid a headache-free fast.

I’ve given it a Rosh Hashanah/autumnal feel with apple, honey and cinnamon flavours. The cinnamon will give it a brown hue so I used less in mine. If you want a lighter coloured chia mixture, you may also want to add less. If you’d like to make them for breakfast, add a layer of Greek yoghurt on top of the chia mixture and top with the caramelised apples.

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