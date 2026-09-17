Apple and honey chia pudding pots

Prep: 10 minutes plus overnight refrigeration
Cook: 10 - 15 minutes
Serves: 8 mini pots (as shown) or 4 larger ones
Chia pudding makes a delicious breakfast but is also a great idea heading into the Yom Kippur fast as it's super hydrating. It’s one of the foods recommended by nutritionist Laura Southern on how to avoid a headache-free fast.
I’ve given it a Rosh Hashanah/autumnal feel with apple, honey and cinnamon flavours. The cinnamon will give it a brown hue so I used less in mine. If you want a lighter coloured chia mixture, you may also want to add less. If you’d like to make them for breakfast, add a layer of Greek yoghurt on top of the chia mixture and top with the caramelised apples.
Method:
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Ingredients
40g chia seeds
240ml plant-based milk (I like almond or oat)
3 tbsp apple puree plus 3-6 tbsp more to serve
1 tbsp honey
1 tsp vanilla extract
Up to 1tsp cinnamon
Caramelized Apples
1 apple, quartered, cored and diced
½ tsp of cinnamon
1 tbsp of honey
Optional:
2 tbsp chopped toasted pecan nuts