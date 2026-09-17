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Recipes

Apple and honey chia pudding pots

Putting a Rosh Hashanah spin on this super-nutritious breakfast or dessert

September 17, 2026 09:00
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Photo: David Prever

By

Victoria Prever

1 min read
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Prep: 10 minutes plus overnight refrigeration

Cook: 10 - 15 minutes

Serves: 8 mini pots (as shown) or 4 larger ones

Chia pudding makes a delicious breakfast but is also a great idea heading into the Yom Kippur fast as it's super hydrating. It’s one of the foods recommended by nutritionist Laura Southern on how to avoid a headache-free fast

I’ve given it a Rosh Hashanah/autumnal feel with apple, honey and cinnamon flavours. The cinnamon will give it a brown hue so I used less in mine. If you want a lighter coloured chia mixture, you may also want to add less. If you’d like to make them for breakfast, add a layer of Greek yoghurt on top of the chia mixture and top with the caramelised apples.

Method:

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parev dessert

Parev

Breakfast recipe

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Ingredients

40g chia seeds

240ml plant-based milk (I like almond or oat)

3 tbsp apple puree plus 3-6 tbsp more to serve

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

Up to 1tsp cinnamon

Caramelized Apples

1 apple, quartered, cored and diced

½ tsp of cinnamon

1 tbsp of honey

Optional:

2 tbsp chopped toasted pecan nuts